ISTANBUL The Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday that the Iraqi government's "negative attitude" towards Turkey's air strikes on Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq was disappointing and difficult to accept.

"It is obvious that many armed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants have been sheltering inside Iraqi territory for years," the foreign ministry said in statement.

"It is not possible to accept or understand the opposing attitude of those who can't control their border," it said.

