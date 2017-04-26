MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Turkey's air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and had violated the fundamental principles of intergovernmental relations.

"In this situation, we call on all parties to exercise restraint," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq on Wednesday and killed six militants, the military said, in a second day of cross-border raids.

On Tuesday, Turkish planes bombed Kurdish targets in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria, killing about 70 militants inside the two neighbouring states, according to a Turkish military statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)