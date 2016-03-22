ANKARA Turkish security forces detained ten Islamic State militants near the border with Syria on Tuesday, one of them wearing an explosive device, the military said in a statement.

The men were trying to enter Turkey from Syria through illegal routes, the military said. It released a picture showing a dismantled explosive device.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday which killed at least 30 people. Turkey has also blamed the group for a suicide bombing in Istanbul which killed four people on Saturday.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)