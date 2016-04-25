ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have detained eight suspected members of Islamic State crossing from Syria into the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, the provincial governor's office said on Monday.

Gaziantep neighbours the Turkish province of Kilis, which has seen repeated cross-border rocket attacks from an area of Syria controlled by Islamic State. One person was killed and 26 injured in Kilis on Sunday.

The detentions came after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu visited Gaziantep on Saturday with European Council President Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and promised all necessary measures would be taken to prevent more rocket fire.

Turkey has been on heightened alert after four suicide bombings this year in Istanbul and Ankara, two of which have been blamed on Islamic State.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)