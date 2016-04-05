ISTANBUL One Turkish soldier was lightly wounded on Tuesday after a military outpost in the southeastern province of Gaziantep came under fire from Islamic State militants from across the Syrian border, privately owned Dogan News agency said.

Turkey's military responded in kind and fired artillery into Syria, the agency said.

Turkey, which faces multiple security threats, is on heightened alert after four suicide bombings already this year, two of which have been blamed on Islamic State.

Gaziantep province is near the Syrian border and part of it lies just across the frontier from the Islamic State-controlled Syrian town of Jarablus.

