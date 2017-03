ANKARA Turkey has scrambled fighter jets to the Syrian border following clashes with Islamic State militants, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

Earlier, a Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded in clashes with the militants across the border. The official did not give details on why the jets had been scrambled.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Seymus Cakan in Diyarbakir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)