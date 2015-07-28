ANKARA Turkey's peace process with Kurdish militants could continue if "terrorist elements" put down their weapons and leave the country, Besir Atalay, spokesman for the ruling AK Party, said on Tuesday.

"We cannot say that the peace process is defacto over. There is currently a stagnation in the mechanism but it would restart where it left off if these intentions emerge," Atalay told a press conference in Ankara.

President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier it was impossible to continue the peace process and urged parliament to strip politicians with links to "terrorist groups" of immunity from prosecution.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay)