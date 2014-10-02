ISTANBUL Jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan has warned that peace talks between his group and the Turkish state will come to an end if Islamic State militants are allowed to carry out a massacre in a predominantly Kurdish town on the Syrian border.

"If this massacre attempt achieves its goal it will end the process," Ocalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), said in a statement released by a pro-Kurdish party delegation which visited him in jail on Wednesday.

Islamic State militants have been besieging the border of town of Kobani for more than two weeks, sending more than 150,000 Syrian Kurds fleeing to Turkey and piling pressure on the NATO member to intervene.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise Ireland)