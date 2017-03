ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq on Friday, CNN Turk television reported, in Ankara's latest push against Kurdish militants.

More than 30 warplanes scrambled from the Diyarbakir air base and hit shelters, camps and ammunition depots, CNN Turk said. Turkish officials said they were aware of the reports but declined to comment on ongoing operations.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, editing by Larry King)