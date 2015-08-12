DIYARBAKIR A Turkish soldier and two fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed when militants attacked a military outpost in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said on Wednesday.

At least four other soldiers and a local security contractor were wounded when militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the outpost, sparking a firefight. The incident is the latest in a surge of violence during the recent weeks between Turkish security forces and the PKK.

(The story was refiled to change the day to Wednesday)

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg)