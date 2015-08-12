Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
DIYARBAKIR A Turkish soldier and two fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed when militants attacked a military outpost in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said on Wednesday.
At least four other soldiers and a local security contractor were wounded when militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the outpost, sparking a firefight. The incident is the latest in a surge of violence during the recent weeks between Turkish security forces and the PKK.
(The story was refiled to change the day to Wednesday)
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg)
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.