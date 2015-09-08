Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
ANKARA A crowd attacked the headquarters of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) in the capital Ankara on Tuesday night, the party said.
One HDP official said the crowd broke the windows of the building. Ankara police was not available for comment.
Nationalist anger towards Kurds has grown in response to a number of attacks on Turkish security forces by the Kurdish militant group PKK.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.