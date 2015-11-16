ANKARA Turkish security forces killed 13 Kurdish militants in air strikes close to the country's southeastern Iraq border, the army said, as a surge in violence showed no signs of abating.

Bloodshed has swept the mainly Kurdish region since a two-year Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ceasefire broke down in July, leaving hundreds dead and tearing apart a peace process launched by Ankara with the group's jailed leader in late 2012.

President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to fight the PKK until all of its militants are "liquidated".

The PKK fighters were killed in air strikes on the Cukurca district of Hakkari province on Sunday, the army said in a statement on Monday. Four militants were detained in two other eastern provinces, Agri and Siirt, the army added.

The PKK took up arms against the state in 1984, and more than 40,000 people, mostly Kurdish militants, have died in the conflict. It is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and European Union.

World leaders are currently gathered in the Turkish coastal province of Antalya for the G20, with tackling terrorism seen as a key priority.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg)