ANKARA Turkey will not allow cooperation with terrorist organisations in Syria even as it supports the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Ankara and Washington have long been at loggerheads over the role of a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia. Turkey says the fighters are terrorist organisation affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The U.S. sees the Syrian Kurdish fighters as a key partner in the battle against Islamic State.

Yildirim made the comment in a speech to his ruling AK Party in parliament that was broadcast live on television.

