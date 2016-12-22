ISTANBUL The number of Turkish soldiers killed in recent attacks by Islamic State militants near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab has risen to 16, Turkey's defence minister said on Thursday, adding that three other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Speaking at a parliamentary commission in Ankara, Isik said a total of 35 Turkish soldiers have been killed since the start of Turkey-backed rebels' incursion into northern Syria that began on August 24, an operation dubbed 'Euphrates Shield'.

Isik said a total of 1,005 Islamic State militants have been "neutralised" during the same period. He added that Islamic State has been putting up fierce resistance near al-Bab.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)