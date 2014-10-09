Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Iraq at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

ISTANBUL Expecting Turkey to conduct a cross-border operation unilaterally to help save the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from being seized by Islamic State is not realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"It is not realistic to expect Turkey to conduct a ground operation on its own. We are holding talks.... Once there is a common decision, Turkey will not hold back from playing its part," Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Jonny Hogg, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)