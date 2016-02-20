WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by telephone about the situation in Syria.

Obama expressed concerns about recent Syrian government advances in northwest Syria and called for a halt to actions that heighten tensions with Turkey and with moderate opposition forces in northern Syria.

Obama stressed to Erdogan that Kurdish YPG forces should not seek to exploit circumstances in this area to seize additional territory, the White House said in a statement.

He also called for Turkey to "show reciprocal restraint" by stopping artillery strikes in the area.

