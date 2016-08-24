Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes struck Islamic State targets in the Syrian border town of Jarablus, state-run Anadolu agency said on Wednesday, as part of a joint campaign by Turkish special forces and the U.S-led coalition to clear militants from the Syria-Turkey border.
Footage from Turkey's CNN Turk television broadcasting live from the Turkish border town of Karkamis showed white plumes of smoke coming from atop hills from Jarablus across the border.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.