ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes struck Islamic State targets in the Syrian border town of Jarablus, state-run Anadolu agency said on Wednesday, as part of a joint campaign by Turkish special forces and the U.S-led coalition to clear militants from the Syria-Turkey border.

Footage from Turkey's CNN Turk television broadcasting live from the Turkish border town of Karkamis showed white plumes of smoke coming from atop hills from Jarablus across the border.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Patrick Markey)