Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA A group of Turkish special forces units have crossed into northern Syria but the ground incursion has not yet begun and work to open a passage way is continuing, a senior Turkish official and military sources said on Wednesday.
Turkish warplanes and U.S.-led coalition aircraft have carried out four strikes on Islamic State targets, Turkish military sources said, as part of a joint operation to wipe out Islamic State from the Syrian border town of Jarablus.
A total of 63 targets have been fired at 224 times with Turkish artillery and shelling.
"The aim of the operation is to ensure border security and Syria's territorial integrity while supporting the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State," one of the military sources said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Patrick Markey)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.