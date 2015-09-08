DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched a rocket-propelled grenade attack on a Turkish police armoured vehicle in the southeastern town of Cizre on Tuesday, wounding four police officers, a security source told Reuters.

The source said initial reports that three officers were killed in the attack proved incorrect. Thirteen police officers were killed in a bomb attack in eastern Turkey earlier in the day.

