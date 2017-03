ANKARA Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse about 1,000 demonstrators who had gathered in the capital Ankara to protest against military strikes in Syria and northern Iraq, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said.

Authorities had earlier said they would not allow a planned peace march to be held in Istanbul on Sunday, citing concerns about security and traffic.

