ANKARA Turkish anti-terror police raided more than 100 suspected Islamic State and Kurdish militant group locations in Istanbul, in an overnight operation supported by helicopters and special forces, local media said.

The raids, carried out in 26 districts of the capital Istanbul by 5,000 police officers, came as Turkish F-16 fighter jets hit three Islamic State targets within Syria.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Michael Perry)