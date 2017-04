Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday all necessary measures will be taken to prevent missile fire in Kilis, a Turkish town bordering a region controlled by Islamic State militants in Syria.

Kilis has repeatedly come under rocket fire in recent weeks. On Friday, two people died and four were injured in such an incident.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alison Williams)