Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he had not suggested that Turkey could open up its Incirlik Air Base to Russia, adding that Ankara was open to cooperating with Moscow in the fight against Islamic State.
When asked if he had said Russian jets could use Incirlik, Cavusoglu said: "I did not make such a comment. We said that we could cooperate with everyone in the fight against ISIS (Islamic State)," he said in comments broadcast live on television.
"We said that we could cooperate with Russia in the period ahead in the fight against Daesh (Islamic State). I did not make any comment referring to Russian planes coming to the Incirlik Air Base."
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will met her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in London on Monday, during which she will say a continued increase in Israel's settlement activity undermines trust in the peace process.