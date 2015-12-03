ANKARA Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday it would be unrealistic to expect all problems to be solved with Russia after a single meeting, but it was important to maintain open communication channels, state broadcaster TRT reported Thursday, following the Turkish downing last week of a Russian jet.

Mevlut Cavusoglu met Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of an international meeting in Belgrade, in the first high level face-to-face contact since the incident, which has seen Moscow announce a raft of punitive sanctions in response.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg)