DAVOS, Switzerland Russia and others are trying to undermine negotiations on a solution for the conflict in Syria by including groups such as the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

In comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said Russia was complicating the fight against Islamic State by bombing the moderate Syrian opposition and that international coordination was needed against the radical Sunni militants.

