ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed his Russian counterpart by phone about Turkey's military operations in Syria, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that progress was being made by the Syrian opposition against Islamic State, the sources said. The two ministers also discussed humanitarian aid and efforts towards a political solution in Syria, the Turkish sources said.

