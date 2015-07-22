ANKARA A suspected suicide bomber who killed 32 people in southeastern Turkey this week was a Turkish citizen who had illegally travelled to Syria last year, a senior government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bomb attack, blamed on Islamic State, in Suruc, near the Syrian border, targeted a group of mostly university-age activists who had planned to visit the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, besieged for months by Islamic State until January.

The suspect, a 20-year-old ethnic Kurd from the southeastern town of Adiyaman, also had links with another alleged bomber who attacked a pro-Kurdish political rally days before a June 7 general election, the official said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)