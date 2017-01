ANKARA Turkey's army returned fire at Islamic State targets in Syria after a rocket hit the Turkish border town of Kilis, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

Six people, including five children, were wounded in the rocket attack, officials said, the first such strike since Ankara-backed rebels cleared Islamic State from Turkey's southern border this month.

