ANKARA Turkish warplanes have pounded Islamic State targets in northern Syria in the last 24 hours, killing at least 20 militants, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

In addition to the 64 targets hit, the military said another 206 Islamic State targets were hit by artillery and other weaponry in its latest operations in northern Syria.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Orhan Coskun; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)