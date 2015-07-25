ANKARA Swathes of northern Syria cleared of Islamic State militants will become a "safe zone", Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday, after Turkish warplanes pounded jihadist positions in a series of strikes.

"When areas in northern Syria are cleared of the (Islamic State) threat, the safe zones will be formed naturally," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference.

"We have always defended safe zones and no-fly zones in Syria. People who have been displaced can be placed in those safe zones."

