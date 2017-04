ISTANBUL A female school employee was killed and a female student wounded on Monday after a rocket believed to have come from Syria struck a school in Turkey's southeastern border province of Kilis, a statement from the provincial governor's office said.

The wounded student was taken into surgery, the governor's office said, adding that two other rockets also thought to have been fired from neighbouring Syria had landed in an empty field next to the school.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)