ANKARA Turkish tanks shelled Islamic State positions in northern Syria and not those of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish military sources said on Friday, after the YPG said it was being targeted.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG said in statement that two Turkish tanks fired dozens of shells at its positions in the area of Afrin in northwest Syria.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)