Locals protest against officials asking them to resign as they argue with police about their security concerns after two rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border, Turkey, in this April 24, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkey's military returned fire into an Islamic State-controlled region of Syria after rockets hit the Turkish border town of Kilis on Tuesday, security sources said.

Kilis, just across the border from an area of northern Syria controlled by the militants, has been regularly hit by rocket fire. One person was wounded in Tuesday's attack on the town, the security sources said.

