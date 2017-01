ANKARA Turkish armed forces carried out 57 artillery strikes on 16 militant targets in northern Syria over the last 24 hours, a Turkish military source said on Monday.

The strikes targeted "terrorist groups on the move", the source told Reuters, without elaborating on whether fighters from the Syrian Kurdish YPG or Islamic State were hit.

