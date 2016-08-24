ANKARA Turkish fighter jets on Wednesday struck targets across the border in Syria and tanks hit Islamic State positions with cross-border fire, military sources said.

It was the latest strike in two hours as Turkish jets and U.S.-led coalition aircraft took part in a joint operation to wipe out Islamic State from the Syrian border town of Jarablus.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)