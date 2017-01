ISTANBUL A transition towards peace in Syria that involves President Bashar al-Assad is "impossible" as the country's opposition will not accept him, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu also confirmed Turkey had prepared an agreement towards a ceasefire.

Turkish state media earlier said Turkey and Russia had agreed on a proposal towards a general ceasefire in Syria.

(This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Turkish foreign minister's name in first and second paragraphs)

