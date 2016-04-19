ANKARA Turkey's military returned fire into an Islamic State-controlled region of Syria on Tuesday after three rockets landed in the Turkish border town of Kilis injuring some people, a Turkish security official said.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of Syria controlled by Islamic State militants, has come under repeated rocket fire in recent weeks and the Turkish military has responded by returning fire. Four people were killed on Monday when five rockets landed in the town.

