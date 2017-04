ISTANBUL As many as eight rockets hit the southern Turkish town of Kilis in shelling from across the Syrian border on Tuesday, CNN Turk said, citing the local mayor.

A large explosion was heard in a residential district of Kilis, followed by a plume of black smoke rising up from a building, live footage from broadcaster TRT World showed.

(Reporting by Akin Aytekin and Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)