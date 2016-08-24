KARKAMIS, Turkey Islamic State forces in Syria fired a mortar shell into Turkey on Wednesday, hitting an empty field, witnesses reported, in what appeared to be retaliation for Turkish air strikes near the town of Jarablus.

Turkish special forces, backed by Turkish and U.S.-led coalition warplanes, launched an operation at dawn in north Syria to wipe out Islamic State along the border.

Military sources confirmed that the jihadists had fired a mortar across the border, hitting an area outside the Turkish town of Karkamis.

