Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
KARKAMIS, Turkey Islamic State forces in Syria fired a mortar shell into Turkey on Wednesday, hitting an empty field, witnesses reported, in what appeared to be retaliation for Turkish air strikes near the town of Jarablus.
Turkish special forces, backed by Turkish and U.S.-led coalition warplanes, launched an operation at dawn in north Syria to wipe out Islamic State along the border.
Military sources confirmed that the jihadists had fired a mortar across the border, hitting an area outside the Turkish town of Karkamis.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.