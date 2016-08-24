Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Turkish tanks on Wednesday approached the Syrian border and were firing on targets, but stopped short of crossing the frontier, CNN Turk reported, showing live footage of several tanks manoeuvring along the border.
Earlier, CNN Turk said the tanks were crossing into Syria but then reported they had remained within Turkish territory.
Turkish fighter jets, backed by U.S.-led coalition aircraft, struck Islamic State targets near the border town of Jarablus in Syria and tanks fired on the rebel positions with cross-border fire, military sources said.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.