Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
KARKAMIS, Turkey Turkish tank units on Wednesday crossed the border and entered into Syria as part of a military operation backed by jets and U.S.-led coalition warplanes to clear Islamic State from the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Turkish military sources said.
A Reuters reporter at the border could see six Turkish tanks inside Syria and reported intense bombardments. Turkish jets and artillery have been carrying out shelling and airstrikes since Wednesday morning on Islamic State targets.
Turkish-backed Syrian rebel forces have also entered Syria from Turkey as part of the operation to take back the town from Islamic State forces, a Syrian rebel commander told Reuters.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.