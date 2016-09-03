Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
ISTANBUL U.S. forces hit Islamic State targets overnight near Turkey's border with Syria using a newly deployed mobile rocket system, a senior diplomat said on Saturday.
"U.S. forces struck ISIL targets near Turkey's border in Syria last night via newly deployed HIMARS system," Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the coalition to counter Islamic State, said on his official Twitter account.
HIMARS refers to a "High Mobility Artillery Rocket System". It was not immediately clear when the system was deployed at Turkey's border.
Turkey, a member of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, opened up a new line of attack in northern Syria on Saturday, as Turkish tanks crossed the frontier from Kilis province, starting a western leg in an operation to sweep militants from its border.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.