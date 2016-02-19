ISTANBUL Turkey's presidency said on Friday U.S. President Barack Obama had expressed concern over the advance of Syrian government and Kurdish YPG forces in northwestern Syria in a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

With tensions running high between the two allies over the role of Syrian Kurdish fighters, the Turkish presidency said in a statement that Obama told Erdogan that Turkey had a right to self-defence, and that the United States would always back it as a NATO ally.

The Turkish presidency said Obama and Erdogan agreed to increase cooperation in the fight against what it called terrorist groups, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)