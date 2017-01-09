May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ANKARA President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed Turkey's dialogue with the United States will gain pace after President-elect Donald Trump takes office and they will reach a consensus on regional issues.
"I believe we will accelerate dialogue when Mr Trump takes office. I believe we will reach a consensus with Mr Trump, particularly on regional issues, and make rapid headway," he told Turkish ambassadors gathered in Ankara for a conference.
Turkey is demanding the United States extradites the U.S.-based cleric whom it accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in July. The two NATO allies are also at odds over U.S. support for the Syrian YPG militia, which Ankara regards as a terrorist organisation.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.