ANKARA Turkey has told the United States it is concerned about the displacement of Turkmen and Arabs from around a Syrian border town captured by Kurdish fighters on Monday with the assistance of U.S.-led air strikes.

"Turkey's discomfort regarding Tel Abyad has been conveyed to the United States both in Ankara and in Washington," a Turkish official told Reuters.

"The Turkmen and Arabs in the Tel Abyad region are being forced to migrate. There is an attempt at a demographic adjustment. Turkey has shared its worries on this issue with the United States."

The town of Tel Abyad was taken from Islamic State militants on Monday.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)