ANKARA Turkish fighter jets were not involved in manned U.S. air strikes against Islamic State targets, flown for the first time from Turkey's Incirlik airbase on Wednesday, security sources said.

Turkey last month agreed to open its strategically important bases to the U.S.-led coalition, but has been reluctant to play a leading role in the fight against the militants, citing fears of a backlash.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by John Stonestreet)