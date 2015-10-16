Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan waves as he leaves an honorary doctorate conferral ceremony at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed on the phone strengthening cooperation against Islamic State militants and what could be done about Russian military activities in Syria, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

"The two leaders confirmed their shared goal of increasing military pressure on Daesh (Islamic State) and strengthening the moderate opposition to create the necessary conditions for a political transition in Syria," the statement said.

In the telephone call overnight, Obama also conveyed condolences after last Saturday's twin suicide bombings in Ankara and said the United States was in solidarity with Turkey against the threats it faces.

The statement said the two leaders agreed on the need for Kurdistan Workers Party militant attacks in Turkey to end quickly.

