ANKARA Turkey expects better cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and it is vital to give fresh impetus to U.S.-Turkish relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said the U.S. government accepts that there is no difference between the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the PKK militant group, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

Turkey has been frustrated by U.S. support for the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in northern Syria.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)