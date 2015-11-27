STOCKHOLM Turkey's downing of a Russian jet near the Syrian border earlier this week risks harming the Syrian peace process, the United Nation's top Syria diplomat said on Friday, speaking in Stockholm.

"It certainly did not help... there is a likelihood of it complicating this," U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura said about political negotiations over peace or a cease fire.

NATO member Turkey and Russia have been in a war of words after Turkey's air force shot down a Russian warplane.

(Reporting by Alistair Scrutton, Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)