WASHINGTON The speaker of Iraq's parliament, Saleem al-Jabouri, met with President Barack Obama and other top officials in Washington on Friday, securing an additional $9 million (£5.78 million) in U.S. humanitarian aid for Iraq, the White House said.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden met with Jabouri at his residence and later at the White House, where Obama dropped by to discussed the ongoing fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq, the White House said.

Biden announced an additional $9 million in U.S. humanitarian aid for Iraq, the White House said, bringing the total to $416 million since 2014.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter also met with Jabouri and a delegation of Iraqi parliamentarians at the Pentagon to discuss the fight against Islamic State.

Carter and Jabouri agreed on the need to work closely with Sunni tribal fighters at Taqaddum air base, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Obama on Wednesday authorized deployment of up to 450 troops to work at the base.

